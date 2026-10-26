Hannah Waddingham on Tom Cruise's Stunt Tips, Meeting Luke Skywalker

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Hannah Waddingham recounted stunt advice she received from Tom Cruise and described an encounter with Mark Hamill that left her "losing it" during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW with host Jennifer Hudson. The conversation also touched on Waddingham's admiration for Hudson herself.

Waddingham is known for playing Rebecca Welton on TED LASSO, a role that has been a significant part of her career. In a previous appearance on Hudson's program, she discussed a new romantic relationship and shared her thoughts on Taylor Swift, giving the studio audience a mix of personal updates alongside reflections on her television work.

During this appearance, Waddingham walked through the specifics of her meeting with Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, describing her reaction to the encounter. She also detailed the stunt guidance Cruise offered her, giving Hudson's audience a firsthand account of advice from the actor.

Waddingham rounded out the segment by expressing her feelings toward Hudson, adding a personal note to the exchange. Her prior visit to the program is detailed in a separate BroadwayWorld story covering that conversation.

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