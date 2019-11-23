Halsey and Shawn Mendes Added to Performer Lineup of the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Dick Clark productions and ABC today announced that 2019 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS nominees Halsey and Shawn Mendes have been added to the performer lineup of the "2019 American Music Awards®." Halsey will take the stage for a performance of her latest single "Graveyard," while Mendes and previously announced performer Camila Cabello will take the stage together for a performance of their No. 1 collaboration "Señorita."

Halsey, Cabello and Mendes join previously announced performers Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Green Day, Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain. The evening will also include an unprecedented performance by Taylor Swift, the "2019 American Music Awards" Artist of the Decade award recipient. Hosted by Ciara, the "2019 American Music Awards" will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST, on ABC.

The AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS is where the world's biggest artists and pop-culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. As the decade comes to a close, this year's show celebrates the past 10 years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in the industry. From Pop and Rock to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, it only happens here.

Since 2015, Halsey has amassed over 23 billion streams worldwide and sold more than 9 million adjusted albums globally. She has played sold-out dates on five continents (including New York City's Madison Square Garden), been nominated for a GRAMMY® and appeared on a wide variety of magazine covers, including Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, NYLON, Forbes, Playboy and Billboard. Her 2015 debut album, BADLANDS, was certified platinum by the RIAA within one year of its release. Halsey claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with 2017's platinum-certified hopeless fountain kingdom, which contained such hits as the 2x platinum "Now or Never" and the 4x platinum "Bad at Love." The success of "Without Me" has made Halsey the first and only female artist to have at least three songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 50 weeks each. Rounding out the trio of songs are the 2x platinum "Eastside," her collaboration with Benny Blanco and Khalid, and The Chainsmokers' 11x platinum "Closer," which she was featured on. "Without Me" spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in early 2019, marking her first solo single to reach the top spot. It now ranks as the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit by a female artist of this century. She is the first artist to rank at Nos. 1 and 2 simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 Pop Songs radio airplay chart. In March 2019, Halsey became the first artist in history to replace herself at No. 1 twice on the U.S. Pop Songs Airplay chart when "Without Me" returned to No. 1, bumping "Eastside" from the top spot. "Without Me" is the most played song of 2019 at U.S. radio. She featured on BTS' platinum hit, "Boy With Luv," and, more recently, alongside Future on "Die for Me," a track from Post Malone's new album. Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. After making her film debut in the animated 2018 summer movie TEEN TITANS GO! as THE VOICE of Wonder Woman, she was seen in "A Star is Born," starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. She continues to use her voice to speak up for causes she passionately believes in, including disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community. GLAAD honored her in 2018 as "Outstanding Music Artist." She recently won the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, plus a VMA and two Teen Choice Awards. Most recently, Halsey released "Graveyard" and "clementine" from her upcoming album, "Manic," which will be released Jan. 17, 2020.

GRAMMY-nominated Toronto born multiplatinum singer/songwriter Mendes released his highly anticipated self-titled third album in May 2018. The certified platinum album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart as well as multiple additional worldwide markets. It shot to No. 1 on iTunes in more than 80 countries immediately upon release. The album became one of the top bestselling album debuts of 2018 and made Mendes the third youngest solo artist to ever have three consecutive No. 1 albums. Mendes was nominated in two categories for the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards, including Song of the Year for "In My Blood" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Shawn Mendes. Most recently, Mendes was nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his single with Camila Cabello, "Señorita." The song debuted at No. 1 on iTunes worldwide and broke Spotify's record for the biggest debut from a male/female duet in its history. The hit nabbed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart as well as No. 1 at Top 40 Radio. Earlier this summer, Mendes debuted his certified platinum single, "If I Can't Have You," at No. 1 on iTunes and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With "Señorita" at No. 1 and "If I Can't Have You" at No. 2, Mendes is the first male solo artist ever to simultaneously hold the No. 1 and No. 2 place on the Top 40 chart. In April 2017, Mendes released his 3x platinum hit "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." The track scored Shawn his second No. 1 single at Top 40 radio and on Billboard's Pop Songs chart, joining his 7x platinum single "Stitches." Throughout his career, Mendes has achieved three consecutive No. 1 album debuts, three platinum albums, and 11+ consecutive platinum and multiplatinum singles. Worldwide, he has sold over 20 million albums, 175 million singles, and has amassed over 31 billion strong streams and over 8 billion Youtube views. Mendes has completed two sold-out world tours with over 1 million tickets sold, selling out legendary stadiums and arenas including NYC's Madison Square Garden and London's O2 Arena in minutes. On his most recent tour, he sold out his first-ever stadium show in minutes at Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto. The tour began in March 2019, with over 100 dates currently announced across the U.K., Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Australia/New Zealand. He topped Billboard's "21 Under 21" in 2017 and 2018 and has been featured on Forbes "30 Under 30," Spotify's "25 Under 25," and Time Magazine's "Time 100 Most Influential." Last year, ROI Influencer Media recognized Mendes as the No. 1 Most Influential Artist and No. 1 Most Influential Teen across all social media platforms.

Four-time American Music Award winner Cabello is currently enjoying her lucky 13th hit on Billboard's Pop Songs airplay chart with "Liar," after previously topping the chart earlier in 2019 with her fourth No. 1, "Señorita," with Shawn Mendes. "Señorita" also marked the second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for Cabello, following her smash single "Havana" in 2018. That single climbed to No. 1 the very same week Cabello's debut album, "Camila," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. So far, Cabello's catalog of songs has accumulated over 3 billion U.S. on-demand streams, according to Nielsen Music, while her "Camila" album has earned 1.7 million equivalent album units.

The "2019 American Music Awards" is sponsored by Dolby, T-Mobile and Wells Fargo.

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 28, 2018, through Sept. 26, 2019. THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winners are voted entirely by fans.

Voting is open for all AMA categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot for THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote." Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category per day per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. PST.

The "2019 American Music Awards" is produced by Dick Clark productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

