Hallie Todd, Jake Thomas & Robert Carradine Will Reprise Their Roles in LIZZIE MCGUIRE Reboot

Deadline reports that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas will return to "Lizzie McGuire" for the upcoming sequel series. They played Lizzie's family on the original series.

"We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces," said Ricky Strauss from Disney+. "With Terri at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it's our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family."

On the new series, Lizzie McGuire (Hilary Duff) is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all - her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment - but things aren't always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

"Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake," said Gary Marsh of Disney Channel. "The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie."

"Lizzie McGuire" aired for two seasons back in the early 2000s. This will be the first incarnation of the series since the 2003 movie.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories