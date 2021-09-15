Hailey Kilgore and Sean Ortiz Share New Song From POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN

"Streets Need A Body," a Power Book III: Raising Kanan original song, is officially out now!

Performed by series stars Antonio Ortiz and Hailey Kilgore, and produced by Sean C, this song originally debuted during a recent episode in the first season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Tony and Grammy nominee Hailey Kilgore blasted onto the scene in 2018 making her Broadway debut as "Ti Moune" in the Broadway revival of Once On This Island. Hailey is currently a series regular on Starz's Power Book III Prequel: Raising Kanan. Other television credits include: Amazing Stories for Apple + and The Village for NBC. Hailey is seen in Liesl Tommy's feature film RESPECT opposite Jennifer Hudson, where she will play Aretha Franklin's sister Carolyn Franklin.

Antonio Ortiz can be seen in Radha Blank's independent feature 40-Year-Old Version which premiered at Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Netflix. He made his film debut starring opposite Mark Webber in Morgan J. Freeman's Just Like The Son.

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, "Raising Kanan" is a prequel to the original Power franchise starring Tony-winner Patina Miller. It is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark; Ghost and Tommy's mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power's penultimate season. When we catch up with Kanan here, though, he is the fifteen-year-old only child of Raquel "Raq" Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city.

Much like the original Power, Raising Kanan explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister.

Stream the new single here: