HOUSE OF DRAG Season 3 Finale Spoofs HOUSE OF THE DRAGON With Symone & Baby Love

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HBO Max released the Season 3 finale of House of Drag, a parody series spoofing HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, spotlighting performances from drag artists Symone and Baby Love. The episode, described by HBO Max as its "gagworthy" season closer, is now streaming on the platform and brings together two distinct creative teams behind competing segments.

The finale splits its runtime between two productions: Baby Love's segment, titled "Fagtasia," which Baby Love both directed and wrote while also starring alongside Beaujangless, Jay Quack, Jupiter Genesis, Miss Bea Hayves and Ty Evans, and a companion segment from House of Avalon starring Symone. The House of Avalon portion was edited and directed by Caleb Feeney, with writing credited to Garrett Whitehead.

Behind the scenes, Baby Love's production drew on a team that included production manager Kelley Anderson, set and props designers Jane Philips, Alexandra Owensby and Maxim LeBlanc, and videographer Bryan Elias, with Baby Love also handling costuming. The House of Avalon segment brought in creative producer Marko Monroe, wardrobe and creative work from Grant Vanderbilt, and production oversight from Hunter Crenshaw, with video, sound and lighting handled by Connor Morgan and Tom Curitore.

The parody arrives as HBO Max continues to promote its flagship HOUSE OF THE DRAGON series, which has been the subject of separate behind-the-scenes coverage from stars Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel during the show's current season.

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