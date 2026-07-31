Symone Launches 'Operation: Secure The Hatchlings' In New HOUSE OF DRAG Episodes

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Symone advances her own claim to the Iron Throne in the latest installment of HOUSE OF DRAG, HBO's drag parody of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, with a scheme dubbed Operation: Secure the Hatchlings driving the newest two-episode drop covering Season 3, Episodes 5 and 6. The episodes also bring another potential heir into the fold, a witch and a prince striking a mysterious bargain, and two queens facing off at Tumbleton, all while Baby Love's Rhaenyra and Beaujangless's Alicent keep their rivalry simmering.

Baby Love continues to serve as director, writer, and Costume Designer for the Fagtasia segments of the series, working alongside a cast that includes Beaujangless, Jay Quack, Jupiter Genesis, Miss Bea Hayves, Ty Evans, Vi Vacity, and Calista Olson. Symone appears through House of Avalon's segments, with Caleb Feeney editing and directing and Garrett Whitehead credited as writer for that portion of the production.

The new episodes lean further into the drag-specific absurdity that has defined the series, layering campy set pieces and costuming over the political intrigue of the HOUSE OF THE DRAGON source material. Production credits for the Fagtasia segments include set and props design from Jane Philips, Alexandra Owensby, and Maxim LeBlanc, with videography from Bryan Elias, while the House of Avalon segments credit Connor Morgan and Tom Curitore for video, sound, and lighting.

The episodes arrive as HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3 streams on HBO Max. Earlier installments of the parody series were detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report covering Episodes 3 and 4, which saw Rhaenyra and Alicent's rivalry escalate alongside Symone's Ebony Enchantress storyline.

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