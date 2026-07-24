Symone & Baby Love Parody HOUSE OF THE DRAGON in New HOUSE OF DRAG Episodes

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HBO has released new episodes of HOUSE OF DRAG, the drag parody series spoofing HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, with Symone and Baby Love leading the latest installment covering Season 3, Episodes 3 and 4. The two-part drop continues the comedic rivalry between Baby Love's Queen Rhaenyra and Beaujangless as Alicent, with tensions escalating in signature over-the-top fashion.

The new episodes lean into the source material's political intrigue while adding drag-specific absurdity: a salon-grade bleaching leaves Queen Rhaenyra reeling from Lord Ormund's odorous threat to the crown, while Symone, playing the Ebony Enchantress, unveils her signature Old Valyrian skincare routine. Baby Love serves as director, writer, and costume designer for THE BABY Love's Fagtasia segments, with a full ensemble cast including Jay Quack, Jupiter Genesis, Miss Bea Hayves, Ty Evans, Mo'Riah, and Vi Vacity.

Symone's segments are produced under the House of Avalon banner, with Garrett Whitehead credited as writer and Caleb Feeney handling editing and directing. Creative producer Marko Monroe and manager/producer/creative Hunter Crenshaw also contribute to the House of Avalon unit. The parody series is timed to run alongside HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3, which is currently streaming on HBO Max.

The production brings together two distinct creative units, each with their own production teams, to deliver a serialized comedic companion to one of HBO's flagship fantasy dramas, with new episodes tracking the season's ongoing storylines.

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