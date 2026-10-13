HIGH POTENTIAL Season 3 Set To Return After Super Bowl 61
The series return was shared as part of a roundup of entertainment news on GMA3.
ABC News correspondent Sophie Flay delivered word that High Potential will return for a third season following Super Bowl 61, sharing the news during the Pop News segment on Good Morning America. The announcement came as part of a broader roundup of entertainment stories Flay presented on the program.
Pop News functions as a recurring segment on Good Morning America in which Flay runs through notable entertainment headlines of the day, offering viewers brief updates on television, film and pop culture news items. The High Potential update was delivered in that format, giving audiences a timing marker for when the show's next season will air.
The scheduling places High Potential's season 3 premiere immediately after the broadcast of Super Bowl 61, a slot that typically draws a large national audience for whatever program follows the game. No further details on the season's episodes or cast were shared during the segment.
Flay's segment also covered other entertainment items of the day alongside the High Potential news, continuing her role delivering the day's buzziest stories on the program.
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