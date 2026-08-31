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Kristen Bell Brings FROZEN Voice To Children's Hospital Screening With Musicians On Call

Sophie Flay also covers Josh Allen's returning Billustration hats in the same GMA Pop News roundup.

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Kristen Bell brought her FROZEN voice to a hospital setting, joining the non-profit Musicians On Call for a special screening of the animated film at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital. The segment aired as part of GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News roundup, hosted by Sophie Flay, which rounds up entertainment stories making headlines each day.

The screening paired Bell with Musicians On Call, an organization known for bringing live music and entertainment experiences to patients in medical facilities. The hospital event gave young patients at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital a chance to experience the film alongside the actress.

The same GMA Pop News segment also featured an exclusive reveal of the 2026 Billustration caps, the annual hat designs associated with NFL quarterback Josh Allen, which are set to return for another season. Flay moved between the two stories as part of the broader daily entertainment update.

The appearance centered on Bell's hospital visit rather than any new FROZEN project, giving viewers a look at how the actress supported a children's hospital initiative through Musicians On Call.

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