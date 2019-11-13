HGTV Greenlights New Event Series HOME TOWN RESCUE

HGTV has given the production greenlight to new event series HOME TOWN Rescue (wt), starring Ben and Erin Napier who will take on their biggest project yet - an entire town in need of a renovation. The Napiers will mobilize members of one community to renovate multiple individual homes in the town and upgrade public spaces, such as parks, local diners and/or recreational centers. The husband and wife duo, who currently star in the network's hit series, Home Town, helped rebuild their own neck of the woods in Laurel, Mississippi - inspiring the population to transform the town's empty storefronts and houses that were in disrepair into a thriving destination for tourists and locals alike.

"Home Town Rescue is exactly what fans of Ben and Erin have been asking for and it will change one lucky community in a powerful and significant way," said Betsy Ayala, svp, programming and development for HGTV. "We've seen how Ben and Erin put their heart and soul into every incredible renovation. It's time for another town to benefit from their experience and expertise. This time, a different community will see their hometown restored to its former glory."

Home Town Rescue is a six-episode series slated to premiere on HGTV in 2021.

In the meantime, a new season of HOME TOWN is tentatively scheduled to premiere on Monday, January 20, 2020 on HGTV. Fans can catch-up on full episodes of HOME TOWN on HGTV GO.

