HGTV Announces Summer Programming Lineup

Top 10 cable network HGTV, which reaches more than 37 million viewers per month, will light up summer with returning favorite series that feature real estate, renovation and design superstars along with a fresh cache of new series that bring back familiar faces - and it all starts in primetime this month.

"HGTV has plenty of premiere hours for fans who are uncompromising when it comes to summer viewing options," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "We have a series to appeal to every viewer - from in-the-moment, self-shot series like HOUSE HUNTERS: COMEDIANS ON COUCHES and Design at Your Door to family-driven renovation series like RENOVATION ISLAND and Generation Renovation: Lake House. Millions of fans will have a dozen new series to inspire, entertain and motivate them as they work on their home projects."

The network's summer programming roster showcases several of HGTV's popular stars in new and returning series. New episodes of CHRISTINA ON THE COAST will follow Christina Anstead as she brings her distinctive design style to more SoCal homes and shares her personal journey with husband, Ant Anstead, and their blended family of five children. Mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine will return for a new season of Good Bones, transforming more dilapidated Indianapolis properties into dream family homes. Designer and real estate developer Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will take viewers across the country to find out which of HGTV's flipping experts gets the biggest bang for the buck in the house flipping business in Flipping Across America. And, charismatic interior designer, social media influencer and author Orlando Soria (Unspouse My House) will work with homeowners who are embracing a big life change - helping them to overhaul their homes and create the fresh start they deserve in Build Me Up.

Additional new titles in HGTV's summer-inspired lineup will reunite viewers with familiar faces. Contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray stars in Vacation House Rules and will guide families who want to take their vacation property purchase and unlock its full rental potential. Masters of Home brings back partners and real estate/renovation experts Dave and Kortney Wilson who will help clients transform their fixer-uppers into dream homes.

In addition, the previously announced series RENOVATION ISLAND with Bryan and Sarah Baeumler, will follow their family as they pack up, move to a tropical island and renovate an entire resort. The network's programming slate also includes GENERATION RENOVATION: LAKE HOUSE starring renovator and designer Danielle Bryk as she builds a new family cottage for her sister and brother-in-law.

One new HGTV series will take viewers around the world to see gorgeous homes and the people who live in them. Beach Around the World follows homebuyers as they explore some of the dreamiest beaches around the globe and hope to turn an oceanside getaway into their everyday dream home.

HGTV already has announced several other highly anticipated series, including the self-shot series HOUSE HUNTERS: COMEDIANS ON COUCHES that spotlights seven popular comedians who deliver hilarious, no holds barred, color commentary on classic episodes of the hit series; Design At Your Door which offers homeowners virtual design help from top HGTV stars; and Hot Mess House that features organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen as she helps families tackle the chaos and challenges of home organization.

Here is a summary of the new series and returning favorites on HGTV this summer:

Renovation Island

Airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Like a modern-day tribute to Swiss Family Robinson, home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler pack up their family and move to a tropical island with the dream to renovate an entire resort in HGTV's new series Renovation Island. The series follows the Baeumlers as they set off on their epic adventure to restore a massive, rundown beachfront resort in The Bahamas. Bryan, a licensed contractor, and Sarah, with her keen sense of design aesthetics, transform the abandoned 10-acre property into a world-class island oasis complete with 18 luxurious hotel rooms, 22 ocean front villas and a host of breezy resort amenities.

Good Bones

Airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Crumbling roofs, bug-infested walls and rotted floors are no match for HGTV's popular mother/daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine in the new season of Good Bones. The series follow Mina, a real estate agent and soon-to-be mom of two, and Karen, a lawyer, as they buy the most dilapidated properties in their favorite Indianapolis neighborhoods, demo them down to the studs and completely transform them into gorgeous, functional family homes. This season also spotlights very personal moments for both mother and daughter - Mina shares her emotional IVF journey that results in her second pregnancy while Karen announces she is retiring from the day-to-day operations of THE FAMILY renovation business.

Design At Your Door

Airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Sixteen homeowners who are ready to try their hand at do-it-yourself design receive the virtual help they need from HGTV stars - and a box of specially curated décor elements - in the first, fully self-shot series from HGTV, Design At Your Door. The series follows families from all walks of life, including first responders and other essential front line workers, as they receive coaching and a customized design plan that they can quickly make a reality. Participating HGTV experts in the series include: David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home), Tiffany Brooks (HGTV Smart Home 2020), Tamara Day (Bargain Mansions), Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous), Maureen McCormick (A Very Brady Renovation), Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind), Eve Plumb (A Very Brady Renovation), Orlando Soria (Build Me Up) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab).

Generation Renovation: Lake House

Premieres Monday, June 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In the new HGTV series Generation Renovation: Lake House, renovator and designer Danielle Bryk builds a new family cottage for her toughest clients yet - her sister and brother-in-law. Danielle's task is to knock down an old, but much-loved, dilapidated cabin and build a stunning new vacation home with a low carbon footprint in its place. During the season, Danielle must tackle challenges such as her indecisive sister and tight deadlines to create a home the entire family can cherish for generations.

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches

Premieres Tuesday to Thursday, June 16 to 18, at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

In a star-studded special event, America's favorite contactless past time - watching and commenting on HOUSE HUNTERS - gets a fun new twist when seven popular comedians deliver hilarious, no holds barred, color commentary on classic episodes of the hit series in House Hunters: Comedians on Couches. Together via videoconference, the entertainers will call out the victories and agonizing defeats caused by paint colors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and open concept spaces. The HOUSE HUNTERS: COMEDIANS ON COUCHES celebrity lineup is led by Dan Levy and Natasha Leggero and features their comedian friends Whitney Cummings, Eliot Glazer, John Mulaney, Chris Redd and J.B. Smoove.

Hot Mess House

Premieres Wednesday, June 24, at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

Families who are lost in a sea of overwhelming disorganization, clutter and messiness - and have no idea how to fix it - get the virtual help they need in HGTV's latest fully self-shot series, Hot Mess House. The series spotlights organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen doing what she does best - helping families tackle the chaos and challenges of home organization. In each episode, Cassandra will take a video tour of the client's home where she finds overflowing playrooms, stuffed kitchens and inundated basements. After the home tours, she will help them identify an organization style that works best for their unique situation and give them the necessary resources and tools for a stress-free, decluttered life.

Beach Around the World

Premieres Sunday, July 5, at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

House seekers look to turn an oceanside getaway into their everyday dream home in the new HGTV series Beach Around the World. From a rustic retreat on a remote tropical island in Thailand to a luxurious seaside hideaway in Portugal, homebuyers explore some of the dreamiest beaches on the globe. In each episode, the families travel to vacation hotspots and properties well off the beaten path to discover the perfect slice of paradise to call home.

Masters of Home

Premieres Monday, July 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In the new series Masters of Home, partners and real estate/renovation experts Dave and Kortney Wilson step in to help clients transform their fixer-uppers into dream homes. Using budget friendly and practical designs, Dave and Kortney increase the homes' functionality and overall aesthetic - and make sure the families invest wisely in the biggest asset they own. With Kortney taking the lead on design and Dave on project management, they gather inspiration and intel to make the right reno moves for the homeowners, including reimagining difficult floorplans, updating old wiring and infusing modern elements into dated spaces.

Flipping Across America

Premieres Thursday, July 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

In each episode of the new series Flipping Across America, HGTV follows two sets of well-known stars and flipping masters with similar house purchase prices and reno budgets. How do renovation and design choices impact profit margins in different cities? Throughout the season, designer and real estate developer Alison Victoria, best known from the hit series Windy City Rehab, guides viewers across the country to find out which of these fan-favorite home reno experts best economize their flips and make the most out of their budgets, revealing where buyers really do get the biggest bang for their buck in the flipping business.

Vacation House Rules

Premieres Saturday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

In the new HGTV series Vacation House Rules, contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray will prove that homeowners don't need a million bucks to buy the vacation house of their dreams. Relying on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience, Scott will teach families how to take their vacation property purchase and unlock its full rental potential. With his guidance, even the most neglected and unlivable properties will be transformed into unique, gorgeous - and profitable - vacation homes for visitors to enjoy.

Build Me Up

Premieres Wednesday, July 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In the new HGTV series Build Me Up, Orlando Soria, a charismatic interior designer, social media influencer and author, will work with homeowners as they embrace a big life change to overhaul their home and create the fresh start they deserve. Through beautiful design, humor and a healthy dose of moral support, Orlando will help his clients - including an empty nester, a recent widow and a single father - transition into their next chapter by infusing their homes with uniquely personalized elements that will change their lives for the better.

Christina on the Coast

Premieres Thursday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Filled with relatable challenges, humor and the unexpected, the new episodes of HGTV's CHRISTINA ON THE COAST will spotlight real estate expert and designer Christina Anstead's personal and professional journey as she further expands her design business in Southern California, all while navigating the daily challenges of being a working mom and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Each episode also will give a glimpse into her life with husband Ant Anstead, star of Motor Trend series Wheeler Dealers, and their blended family of five children, which includes new baby Hudson.

Related Articles View More TV Stories