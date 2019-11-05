HBO to Debut New Unscripted Series WE'RE HERE

WE'RE HERE, a six-part unscripted series that recruits small-town residents across America to participate in a one-night-only drag show, will debut this spring on HBO, it was announced today by Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO programming.



In each episode, renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley will inspire and teach their own "drag daughters" to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag.

"Drag is about confidence and self expression," says Rosenstein, "We are so thrilled to showcase the transformative power of the art form with our audience."



WE'RE HERE will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO on Demand and affiliate portals.

WE'RE HERE is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram; directed and executive produced by Peter LoGreco; executive produced by Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O'Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela) serve as consulting producers.

Questions? Contact pressreleases@hbo.com





Related Articles View More TV Stories