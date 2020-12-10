HBO Series PAINTING WITH JOHN Debuts January 22

HBO presents PAINTING WITH JOHN, an all-new unscripted series written, directed by and starring cult favorite musician, actor, director and painter, John Lurie. The six-episode season debuts FRIDAY, JANUARY 22 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The series will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. Photographed and edited by Erik Mockus, PAINTING WITH JOHN is executive produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for Hyperobject Industries.

Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, each episode of PAINTING WITH JOHN finds the artist ensconced at his worktable, where he hones his intricate watercolor techniques and shares his reflections on what he's learned about life. Combining images of Lurie's paintings, original music, and irreverent point of view on tapping into your childlike artist side, his overall ambivalence toward fame, and more, the series reminds us to prioritize a little time every day for creativity, fun and a bit of mischief.

John Lurie's career has spanned music, film, television and art. From 1979 to 2000, Lurie led the musical ensemble The Lounge Lizards. He is the creator and star of the television series "Fishing with John" and has composed and performed music for 20 television and film works, including his Grammy-nominated soundtrack for the series "Get Shorty." Lurie has appeared in HBO's "Oz," as well as "Stranger than Paradise," "Down by Law," "The Last Temptation of Christ" and "Wild at Heart," among others. In 1999, Lurie recorded "The Legendary Marvin Pontiac Greatest Hits" under a pseudonym and in 2017, he released "Marvin Pontiac: The Asylum Tapes."

Hyperobject Industries' Adam McKay also serves as an executive producer on the recent HBO documentary "537 VOTES." Other television projects for HBO include the Untitled Lakers Project limited series, and a limited series based on Julie K. Brown's upcoming book about Jeffrey Epstein. McKay and Bong Joon Ho are partnering to develop HBO limited series inspired by Bong Joon Ho's film, "Parasite." McKay continues to serve as Executive Producer on HBO's Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series "Succession."

Written and directed by John Lurie; executive producer, Adam McKay, Todd Schulman for Hyperobject Industries; co-producer, Matt Dwyer; photographed and edited by Erik Mockus.

Watch the trailer here:

Photo Credit: HBO