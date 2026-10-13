HBO Orders Two Seasons of Animated Comedy MERRICK & TREVES

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HBO has ordered two seasons of the half-hour animated comedy series MERRICK & TREVES, co-created and executive produced by Adam Reed (Archer, Frisky Dingo), Casey Willis (Archer, Frisky Dingo), and Lucky Yates (Archer, Frisky Dingo). From TFC Productions, Joel Begleiter will executive produce with Kelly Wu serving as co-executive producer.

Set inside Queen Victoria's top secret Royal Temporal Constabulary, MERRICK & TREVES follows a team of unlikely heroes as they voyage back and forth through time in an effort to stop Jack the Ripper.

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, said: 'Adam, Casey, and Lucky are exceptional comedic talents whom we have admired for years. We couldn't be more excited to team up with them to bring the wholly original MERRICK & TREVES to HBO audiences.'

Adam Reed, Casey Willis, and Lucky Yates, co-creators and executive producers, said: 'The three of us are beyond excited to have found a home for MERRICK & TREVES at HBO. We can't wait to start working with the creative team behind so many of our favorite shows. It's actually quite daunting, now that we think about it. Like, holy s, y'all. HBO.'

Credits

Adam Reed, Casey Willis, and Lucky Yates serve as co-creators and executive producers. From TFC Productions, Joel Begleiter will executive produce with Kelly Wu serving as co-executive producer.

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