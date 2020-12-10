HBO Max's 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS: UNWRAPPED Premieres Dec. 17

Executive produced by Sam Dean ("Love is Blind") and narrated by Natasha Rothwell (HBO's "Insecure"), 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS is a holiday dating series set in a stunning winter wonderland. The series follows three hopelessly romantic singles Faith, Chad and Garrett on their journey to meet that special someone to bring home for the holidays. The final two episodes of the real-life romantic comedy dropped today on HBO Max.

On Thursday, December 17, 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS: UNWRAPPED gets the cast back together for a holiday party to remember. Hosted by D.J. "Shangela" Pierce (HBO's "We're Here," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "A Star Is Born"), this reunion special is a chance for Chad, Faith, Garrett and their love interests to unwrap everything that's gone down since last Christmas - from settling scores and revealing juicy behind-the-scenes stories to unmasking secret hookups and answering whether our couples stayed together...or said goodbye. With her trademark flair, humor and insight, Shangela stokes the Yule log fire.

The special will reunite Faith with love interests Anthony, Aaron, Kevin, Tyson and Wells; Garrett with Corey, Jose, Steven, Zach, Rafaell and Dom; and Chad with Kate, Skyler, Alexia, Shannon, Angel and Chelsea.

A concept by Michael Beilinson, 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS is produced by Objective Media Group America, an All3Media America company with Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith serving as Executive Producers. Sam Dean is the Showrunning Executive Producer with Suzy Ratner as Co-Executive Producer.