Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
HBO Max Sets Premiere for THE BUFFALO MIRACLE
The trailer centers on a storm and the people who responded to it.
THE BUFFALO MIRACLE has an official trailer from HBO Max, which sets a November 24 premiere date for the title on the streaming platform. The preview is built around a single line of copy: 'The storm showed no mercy. People did.'
The available materials for the project do not list a cast, creative team, format, or synopsis beyond that tagline, so the trailer's framing of a storm and the response of the people affected by it is the main detail on offer. No additional plot information or credits have been confirmed in the sources for this release.
HBO Max describes itself as a global streaming platform from Skydance that carries scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports and news where available. The service houses brands including HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, and DC.
Recent HBO Max titles covered by BroadwayWorld include the documentary THE SLIGHTEST TOUCH, which follows Colin Farrell and Emma Fogarty at the Dublin Marathon and premieres November 25, as well as Season 4 of THE GILDED AGE, which began streaming on November 1.
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