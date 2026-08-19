Jean Smart Talks HACKS Ending and Possible Emmys History on Kimmel

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Jean Smart sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the final season of HACKS, walking through what it has been like to close out the acclaimed comedy series. Smart talked about feeling nervous doing stand-up as part of her role on the show, giving viewers insight into the challenge of stepping into that format for a character like Deborah Vance.

Smart also spoke about her friendship with co-star Hannah Einbinder, offering a glimpse into the relationship behind the show's central pairing. She recounted handing out pizzas on the street following a live Deborah Vance show, a moment that captured the spirit of the character spilling into real life.

The conversation turned to awards season, with Smart discussing her Emmy nomination and the possibility of making history if she wins. She also shared a lighter story about getting hit on while visiting Ireland, and touched on what the future holds for her, including a mention of her first Hollywood project.

The appearance gave Smart room to reflect on both the emotional weight of ending a beloved series and the more personal, comedic anecdotes that have defined her time promoting it, rounding out a wide-ranging conversation on the late-night program.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...