HBO Max Announces New Unscripted Series 12 DATES OF CHRISTMAS

HBO Max is celebrating the magic of the holiday season with a greenlight for its latest unscripted series, 12 Dates of Christmas, a holiday-inspired dating series set in a stunning winter wonderland. The series, set to debut next year, will follow a cast of singles as they step into a real-life romantic comedy full of cozy sweaters, fireside cuddles, and mistletoe kisses, all arranged to help these souls find love - just in time for the holidays.

Their romantic journey begins at a picturesque Christmas castle, where the prospective couples will enjoy festive holiday traditions like ice skating, sleigh rides, and hot toddies after a fun day in the snow. Like all great rom coms, their path to love won't be easy - filled with unexpected twists and turns, the singles will ultimately choose a special someone to take home for the holidays, with the hope of a perfect Christmas ending.

"The holidays can be a magical time for budding relationships and where better to find your perfect match than in this real-life fairytale castle in the snow? Viewers can grab some hot cocoa, watch the romance unfold and be charmed right along with these hopeless romantics as they search for a Christmas miracle-true love," said Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president original non-fiction and kids programming.

"12 Dates of Christmas is inspired by our love of Christmas rom coms past and present. It's a romantic, fun and feel good dating show with a difference, and has the perfect home with HBO Max," said Objective Media Group EVP Jilly Pearce.





12 Dates of Christmas is produced by Objective Media Group America, an All3Media America company with Jilly Pearce and Layla Smith serving as Executive Producers. The show was created by Michael Beilinson, with Sam Dean as Showrunning Executive Producer, and Suzy Ratner as Co-Executive Producer.