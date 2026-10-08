HBO Greenlit CRAZY RICH ASIANS Drama Series with Original Cast

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

HBO has greenlit the one-hour original drama series CRAZY RICH ASIANS. Based on the global bestselling books written by Kevin Kwan, the series will pick up after the events of the blockbuster film that became the highest-grossing Hollywood studio romantic comedy at the North American box office in nearly a decade. Adele Lim, co-writer of the film, will showrun and executive produce the series alongside Kwan, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and the film's director Jon M. Chu.

Cast

Series regulars Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu, Actor Awards nominee Henry Golding, and Emmy Award winner Ronny Chieng, with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh recurring.

Casey Bloys, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance Direct-To-Consumer, said: 'We are so excited that Adele and the team behind the history-making film are bringing the next chapter of this story to life. Constance, Henry, Ronny, and Michelle are global superstars, and we know the passionate fans of the film and megahit novels can't wait to see more. We're glad to be in partnership with this talented producing team and cast.'

Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks, said: 'From a bestselling novel to a blockbuster film and now television, CRAZY RICH ASIANS has solidified its place as one of the most beloved stories in popular culture. Kevin Kwan created an irresistible world filled with the perfect blend of glitz, humor, and heart, and the talented Adele Lim returns to adapt this renowned tale for A New Television audience. We are equally thrilled to welcome Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh back to reprise their iconic roles. We can't wait to bring this series to life with our partners at HBO.'

Adele Lim said: 'It's a CRAZY RICH family reunion! This series is the sequel we've been waiting for, but instead of just one movie, we get eight episodes to delve into the characters and worlds of Kevin Kwan's brilliant books. Getting to work with the original creative team with the support and vision of HBO and Warner Bros. Television has been a dream. Our writers room is humming and we can't wait to share what we've come up with.'

Kevin Kwan said: 'I am thrilled that the CRAZY RICH ASIANS family is getting back together thanks to HBO and Warner Bros. Television. Our incredible fans around the world have been patiently waiting for this, and it will be worth the wait! Getting to see my stories and characters come to life with the breathing room of an HBO series is a dream come true, and I am so excited to experience the magic that Adele, Jon, Nina, Brad, our amazing writers and iconic cast will create.'

Jon M. Chu said: 'Eight years ago, CRAZY RICH ASIANS changed my life, and I got to make it with the most creative and hilarious group of people I've ever known. Since then, this cast has become movie stars, superheroes, arena-filling performers and even an Oscar winner, so bringing everyone back together feels like coming home. It's been incredible watching audiences make this movie part of their lives, from mahjong nights to becoming the ultimate airplane movie, and I can't wait to share what comes next. Finally, I get to answer the question I've been asked almost every day for eight years: 'When are we getting the sequel?' Well… bok bok bitch, we're back.'

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson said: 'We couldn't be happier to bring this extraordinary gang back together for a series that picks up where the movie left off. As producers, the most common question we get is 'When do we get more CRAZY RICH ASIANS?' and we are so glad to finally have the answer.'

Credits

The CRAZY RICH ASIANS television series is executive produced by WGA Award nominee Adele Lim via her production company 100 Tigers; Critics Choice Award winner Jon M. Chu via his production company Electric Somewhere; Kevin Kwan; Emmy Award winners Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson via their production company Color Force, which developed and produced the film; Chloe Dan and Jeannine Tang for SK Global Entertainment, which co-financed the film; Emmy Award winner Naia Cucukov Richards via Lim's 100 Tigers; and Emmy Award nominee Rose Lam. The series is co-produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery



Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 06 Hrs 41 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me