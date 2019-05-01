HBO Europe Series BLINDED BY THE LIGHTS is Now Available to U.S. Viewers

BLINDED BY THE LIGHTS is now available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms. Produced in Poland, the critically acclaimed eight-episode thriller is the latest series from HBO Europe to be made available to U.S. subscribers.



Based on Jakub ?ulczyk's bestselling novel of the same name, BLINDED BY THE LIGHTS follows a week in the life of Kuba (Kamil No?y?ski), a notorious Warsaw cocaine dealer, as his meticulously ordered world begins to sink into chaos. He operates at the interface of the city's opposing worlds: the politicians, celebrities, affluent homemakers, hip-hop stars and hipsters he supplies; and the mobsters and criminals of the seedy, violent underbelly he answers to. Kuba has purchased two one-way tickets to Argentina, departing on Christmas Day, but begins to lose grip of his tightly-controlled life, threatening the reality he's carefully constructed for himself - and his dreams of escape.



Following its European premiere, BLINDED BY THE LIGHTS won praise from viewers and critics alike, and was named Best Series at the Polish Film Awards 2019. In the Polish press, NaEkranie hailed it as "the best TV show of the year. World-class," while Telemagazyn described the show as "[a]ddictive and powerful," adding, "I've not seen a TV show as compelling and tantalizing as BLINDED BY THE LIGHTS for a long time."



BLINDED BY THE LIGHTS is directed by Krzysztof Skonieczny. The script was written by Krzysztof Skonieczny and Jakub ?ulczyk. Izabela ?opuch (HBO Poland) produces; Micha? Englert is the director of photography. The cast is led by newcomer Kamil No?y?ski; co-stars include Marta Malikowska, Robert Wi?ckiewicz, Jan Frycz, Cezary Pazura and Janusz Chabior.





