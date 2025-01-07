Guy Fieri Sets Sail for a Cruise Through the Caribbean in New Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guy Fieri, his wife Lori, and his sons Hunter and Ryder are taking to the seas on the Carnival Mardi Gras to celebrate Ryder’s high school graduation in Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise.

The adventure sets sail on Friday, January 31st at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and streams same day on Max as the Fieris, along with a crew of their closest family and friends, depart from Port Canaveral, Florida for an epic celebration packed with delicious eats, excitement, and some friendly competition along the way. The one-hour special showcases mouthwatering meals across The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic and the Carnival Mardi Gras itself, highlighting a world of flavor – like Peking Duck, an Indian smorgasbord, Teppanyaki and a Bahamian feast.

From epic snorkeling adventures to an exhilarating ride on the cruise ship’s very own at-sea roller coaster, this trip is packed with unforgettable excursions and great memories. Plus, Guy takes viewers behind the scenes of Guy’s Pig and Anchor, the only spot smoking real deal barbecue and brewing craft beer at sea. He also gives Ryder a lesson in Burger 101 at Guy’s Burger Joint and hosts a pizza-making showdown for the ages between the families. It’s a dynamite celebration on this next-level family vacation.

Guy’s Ultimate Family Cruise is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures for Food Network.

