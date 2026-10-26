Greenwich Entertainment Acquires North American Rights to BIG BREAK

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Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to Big Break, the feature debut from New York-based sketch comedy group Simple Town. The film is from the producers of If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, The History of Concrete, and Good One, and had its World Premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival and its US premiere at New/Next Film Festival. Greenwich will release the film in theaters across the country next year.

Big Break is set years after a fictionalized version of Simple Town has disbanded. Old friends Will (Will Niedmann), Caroline (Caro Yost), and Felipe (Felipe Di Poi Tamargo) reunite with their estranged ex-collaborator Sam (Samuel Lanier), the only one of them to have become successful in Hollywood for heralding box office smash hit 'The Gummy Bears Movie,' for a nostalgic weekend reunion at his secluded mansion in the woods. While the three try to devise a plan to get cast in Sam's upcoming sequel, dark secrets are revealed, and these washed-up comedians learn what it really means to kill! Additional cast includes Ivy Wolk and Jefferson White. Big Break is directed by Ian Faria and written by Lanier.

Simple Town is a New York-based comedy group that has carved out a niche as an alt-comedy favorite, beloved for self-aware takes on viral internet content, cinematic short films, and live tours in the US and UK. Big Break highlights the style and chemistry they've developed through 10 years of collaboration.

Simple Town says, 'We are so excited to work with Greenwich Entertainment on the release of our first feature. It's a comedy, it's a slasher, it's a movie about our real and dire friendship. We can't wait for audiences to see it big and loud in a packed movie theater.'

Big Break was produced by Sarah Wilson, Ani Schroeter, Graham Mason, Richie Doyle, and Conor Hannon. The acquisition was negotiated by Greenwich's Jasper Basch with CAA Media Finance representing the filmmakers. Simple Town is represented by Allen McRae at Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Daniel Cramer and Matt Balick at WME.

About Greenwich Entertainment

Greenwich Entertainment is a leading distributor of high-quality independent, international, and documentary films. Previous Greenwich releases include Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi's Academy Award-Winning Free Solo, Love, Brooklyn starring André Holland, Dreams starring Jessica Chastain, and Fantasy Life starring Amanda Peet. Upcoming releases include Queen at Sea starring Juliette Binoche and Tom Courtenay and The Friend's House Is Here. www.GreenwichEntertainment.com

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