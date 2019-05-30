Gina Rodriguez to Star in AWAKE for Netflix

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez is set to star in the film Awake for Netflix from Mark Raso.

Raso is set to direct, off a script he and his brother Joseph wrote. Mark most recently directed the Ed Harris-starring Kodachrome which sold to Netflix at TIFF 2017, and his film Copenhagen won Slamdance in 2014.

After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind's ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind.

Paul Schiff is producing the film and Mark Gordon, Josh Phillips, Matt Jackson, Greg Poirier, Mark Raso, Joseph Raso, Gina Rodriguez, Whitney Brown will executive produce. Joanne Lee will co-executive produce. Entertainment One is the production company.

Rodriguez is currently starring in the last season of the hit CW series, Jane the Virgin. She also recently starred in the films Someone Great and Miss Bala.





