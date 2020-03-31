Gayle King to Host ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY

Gayle King announced this morning on CBS THIS MORNING that she will host ACM® PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY, a new two-hour special to be broadcast Sunday, April 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and on CBS All Access. The special features intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with country music's biggest stars, along with clips from favorite ACM AWARDS® moments from the past. It will be a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.

As previously announced, ACM® PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY will feature performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGRaw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Additionally, the special will honor 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.

For more information, visit ACMcountry.com. You can also like Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC on Facebook or follow on Twitter at @ACMawards, follow on Instagram at @ACMawards and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for more immediate updates.

The special is produced for television by Dick Clark productions. R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Amy Thurlow are executive producers. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.





