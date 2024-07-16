Garrett Clayton Cast in OUR FAMILY PRIDE Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney Channel and stage star Garrett Clayton is set to appear in a feature film from Glen Evelyn, according to Deadline.

Titled Our Family Pride, the movie is said to explore "the personal journey of a family that comes together through conflict and difficult times, amid finding out their father is gay later in life. Mike (Clayton), along with his mother and siblings, must confront this new reality as well as their own personal struggles on the path to acceptance."

Clayton is best known for his role as Tanner in the Teen Beach Movie series. In 2016, he played the role of Link Larkin in NBC's Hairspray Live! and appeared as Frank N Furter in a 2023 OFC Creations Theatre production of The Rocky Horror Show.

“I wrote this story to help LGBTQ+ people coming out late in life to tell their stories to help their friends and families better understand and accept them. While there is greater acceptance than ever of people loving who they want to, these stories still need to be told,” writer/director Evelyn said.

In addition to Clayton, the cast also includes Chad Ridgely, William Mark McCullough, and Rachel Alig. Filming will begin later this month in Florida.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Comments