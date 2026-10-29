GREGG ALLMAN: THE MUSIC OF MY SOUL Screening at Arrow Street Arts

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The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is partnering with Arrow Street Arts to bring the documentary Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul to Cambridge for an exclusive screening. The film follows Allman through addiction, personal tragedy, and redemption that led to a unique sound that transformed the landscape of American music. This screening is one of over 40 one-night-only screenings in diverse venues across the United States. Tickets are on sale now at folkamericanarootshalloffame.org.

Following the screening, Michael Lehman, Gregg Allman's longtime manager, close friend and the film's lead producer, will join Allman Brothers Band manager Bert Holman for an intimate conversation. Together, they will share stories about Allman, the Allman Brothers Band, the making of the film and the musician's enduring legacy.

Oscar-winning writer and director Cameron Crowe called the film 'A timeless portrait of one of our greatest bands ever – The Allman Brothers Band. Centered around a rare and intimate interview with Gregg Allman, The Music of My Soul tells the whole story of survival, loyalty, love, loss, family, genius, perseverance and one of the wildest rides in rock history.'

Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul had its domestic theatrical premiere earlier this year in 200 major market cinemas across America, presented by Subtext in association with Rolling Stone Films. Directed by GRAMMY and Golden Globe Award-winning filmmaker James Keach, the full-length feature documentary offers a profound portrait of Gregg Allman, one of the most distinctive voices in American music and, as co-founder and frontman of the Allman Brothers Band, a groundbreaking architect of Southern rock. This visionary music documentary traces Allman's turbulent, transcendent journey through profound personal tragedy and hard-won redemption – from a childhood ruptured by his father's murder to the soulful emergence that gave birth to Southern rock and permanently reshaped American music. Told through archival recordings, candid interviews, and electric live performances, the film weaves an intimate portrait of Allman, honestly reflecting on the death of his brother and bandmate Duane, his battles with addiction, and the personal demons that shaped both his life and his blues-driven music. The documentary is anchored by rarely seen concert footage that captures the Allman Brothers Band at their creative peak, offering audiences an immersive, front-row view of one of rock 'n' roll's most powerful live outfits.

Beyond the music, Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul explores what Gregg Allman and the Allman Brothers Band came to represent in American culture – an ethos rooted in artistic freedom, collaboration, and defiance of convention. It highlights how Gregg and the band rejected the racial divisions that defined much of the American South, grounding their sound in deep respect for Black musical traditions and collaboration with Black musicians at a time when integrated rock groups were rare. The documentary also examines Allman's complicated relationship with fame, including his highly publicized marriage to Cher, and how life in the public eye collided with his restless pursuit of authenticity. Together, Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul affirms Gregg Allman not just as one of rock 'n' roll's greatest and most influential artists, but as a lasting cultural force whose influence extended far beyond the stage.

Keach, whose previous credits include 2005's Academy Award-winning Walk The Line and such acclaimed documentaries as 2014's Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me, 2019's David Crosby: Remember My Name, and the GRAMMY Award-winning Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, directed and produced Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul alongside producer and longtime Gregg Allman manager Michael Lehman and Alex Komisaruk of PCH Films, as well as Emmy-, Golden Globe-, and GRAMMY Award-winning executive producers Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank (Music by John Williams, Faye, Laurel Canyon) of Amblin Documentaries, Douglas Banker of Five All in the Fifth, Michael Hughes and Greg C. Lake of DLP Media Group, Robert Stein, Alex Dale of Rolling Stone Films, and Brian Levy and Theodore Liouliakis of Subtext.

Event Details

Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul will be presented by The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame at Arrow Street Arts on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are on sale now at folkamericanarootshalloffame.org.

Arrow Street Arts is located at 2 Arrow Street, Cambridge, MA 02138.

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and educational initiative of the Boch Center, located inside the historic Wang Theatre, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Curated by the Museum Collective in partnership with the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music, FARHOF is designed for music lovers of all ages and offers exhibits, artifacts, and educational experiences that honor legacies and nurture new musical traditions for generations to come. These genres have long given voice to people from every corner of the country and every background, capturing the joys, struggles, and stories that shape the American experience.

Recent and current exhibits include Music America: Iconic Objects from America's Music History, This Wheel's Still On Fire: The Legacy of Levon Helm, Joan Baez: A Life of Music, Art, and Activism, All Seeing Eye: Blue Note Records Through the Lens of Francis Wolff, Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon, Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots Music, and more.

For updates, information about tours, upcoming events, and exhibits, visit www.FARHOF.org.

About the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame

In 2019, the Boch Center expanded its educational programming and launched the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston's living music museum which celebrates the lifeblood of America's musical and cultural heritage. Folk music provides an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds to express their highest joys and deepest sorrows.

FARHOF is dedicated to honoring the past, celebrating the present, and nurturing the future of Folk, Americana, and Roots music. By learning from the past, the Boch Center and FARHOF hope to influence meaningful conversations today.

Housed in the Wang Theatre, FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana, and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, events, lectures, exhibits, concerts, and educational programs.

About Arrow Street Arts

This unique and one-of-a-kind venue has the belief that the arts create community and community creates belonging. Arrow Street Arts offers accessible, multi-arts spaces and production opportunities to artists and organizations who gather, engage, and connect their communities through the transformative powers of live, in-person performances. For more information visit www.arrowstarts.org.

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