GOD SHAVE THE QUEENS Premiere September 10th on WOW Presents Plus

Less than a week after The Vivienne was crowned the UK's first drag superstar, she and all the queens from Season 1 of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK embarked on a UK tour that carried them across six cities, from Newcastle to London, Birmingham to Manchester.

Based on the hit series Werq the World, God Shave the Queens will bring viewers onstage, backstage and behind the scenes as cameras capture the good, the bad, the sickness and the madness! Here comes the drama, mama!

The highly anticipated series premieres September 10th. Additional episodes go live each Thursday.

Watch the trailer here:

