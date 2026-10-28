Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
GMA Pop News Reports Alan Dysert's Death At 75
The report aired as part of a daily entertainment roundup covering several other stories.
The death of ALL MY CHILDREN actor Alan Dysert at age 75 opened a Pop News segment on Good Morning America, delivered by Lara Spencer as part of the show's daily rundown of entertainment stories.
Dysert was known for his role on the long-running soap opera ALL MY CHILDREN. The segment reported his death at 75 without providing additional detail on the cause or circumstances.
The same Pop News segment moved on to other items after the report on Dysert, including an update from Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on a Hollywood Walk of Fame development, followed by news that Ryan Gosling had debuted a new music video.
The segment followed the familiar structure of Good Morning America's Pop News, moving briefly through several entertainment items rather than lingering on any single story, with Spencer transitioning from the Dysert report into the Walk of Fame news and the Gosling video.
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