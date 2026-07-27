Ryan Gosling and BLACK PANTHER's Return Headline Marvel's Comic-Con Weekend

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





ABC News correspondent Danny New appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to break down the headlines coming out of San Diego Comic-Con, focusing on a strong showing from Marvel that included news involving Ryan Gosling and a return for the Black Panther franchise. The segment gave viewers a rundown of the announcements generating the most buzz among fans gathered in San Diego.

New's report centered on the convention's biggest studio moments, framing Marvel's presence as a highlight of the weekend. The appearance functioned as a news recap rather than a sit-down interview, with New synthesizing what happened across panels and presentations for viewers who were not on the convention floor.

Comic-Con drew a wide range of studios and franchises this year, with panels and trailer drops spanning film and television. The GMA segment situated Marvel's news within that larger wave of Comic-Con activity, noting the excitement generated by both the Gosling news and the Black Panther update.

More on Good Morning America Recent Articles Emmy Rossum and Lola Petticrew on FURIOUS, Hulu's New Female Serial Killer Thriller

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...