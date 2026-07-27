Marvel's Comic-Con Haul: BLACK PANTHER Return, Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider, Surprise Deadpool

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA turned its attention to San Diego Comic-Con this week, recapping a Marvel Studios showing that dominated the weekend's headlines. The segment highlighted news on the Black Panther franchise's return, Ryan Gosling's casting as Ghost Rider, and a surprise appearance from Deadpool that caught fans off guard on the convention floor.

The report framed Marvel's presence as the biggest studio moment of the weekend, with panels and announcements generating significant buzz among the crowds gathered in San Diego. The Black Panther news drew particular attention, signaling continued momentum for THE FRANCHISE following prior Comic-Con coverage of the property.

Gosling's addition to the Ghost Rider corner of the Marvel universe stood out as one of the weekend's bigger reveals, adding his name to the studio's expanding slate. The Deadpool appearance, described as a surprise, added an unscripted jolt to the proceedings that added to the overall reaction from attendees.

ABC News correspondent Danny New also covered the Marvel news from Comic-Con on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, breaking down the Ryan Gosling reveal and the Black Panther updates for viewers who were not on site. That earlier segment offered a fuller rundown of the announcements that emerged from the convention's biggest panels.

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