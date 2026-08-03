PLUTO TV to Add New Titles to Streaming Lineup

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PLUTO TV is adding new television titles to its streaming service, according to a recent announcement detailing the platform's content additions.

Check out the latest fan-favorite series joining Pluto TV!

Now Streaming Free on Pluto TV

Complete series (5 seasons) A young medical resident turned zombie works in the coroner's office to access the brains she must reluctantly eat. With each brain she consumes, she inherits the corpse's memories.

BURN NOTICE — Complete series (7 seasons)

A sexy, action-packed one-hour series starring Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westen, a blacklisted spy. When spies get fired, they don't get a letter from human resources – they get BURNED.

REIGN — Complete series (4 seasons)

Hidden between the lines of the history books is the story of Mary Stuart, the young woman the world would come to know as Mary, Queen of Scots.

AWKWARD — Complete series (5 seasons)

This series takes an irreverent look at the conflict, chaos and humor that defines teenage life through the eyes of Jenna Hamilton, whose life begins to change when a simple accident becomes an epic misunderstanding and is blown way out of proportion.

FAKING IT — Complete series (3 seasons)

A romantic comedy about two best friends who love each other - in different ways. After numerous failed attempts to become popular, the girls are mistakenly outed as lesbians, which launches them to instant celebrity status.

GHOSTS — Seasons 1–4

Samantha and Jay discover the rundown country estate they're converting into a bed and breakfast is inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

Stream now at pluto.tv.

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