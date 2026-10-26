Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
GET HUGE: LOOKSMAXXING TO DEATH to Premiere on Hulu
The Hulu docuseries offers a psychological autopsy of masculinity in the influencer age.
Hulu has announced a new true-crime docuseries titled 'Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death,' delivering an unflinching portrait of masculinity in the influencer age, where extreme biohacking, online performance, and a series of suspicious deaths converge.
The three-part series will debut November 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.
Logline
Deep in the manosphere, an underground movement promises to unlock human potential—bulging muscles, bigger penises, eternal youth. At its center is Dr. Tony Huge, a guru pushing homemade biohacks on a devoted following willing to risk everything for the cause. When Leo & Longevity, a penis-enlargement expert and one of Tony's closest allies, is found dead in Thailand, alpha-male influencers become online sleuths, running wild with theories and questioning Tony Huge and his right-hand man, Connor Murphy. Soon, a darker pattern emerges: Leo isn't the first of the inner circle to die under mysterious circumstances. Will he be the last?
Credits
'Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death' is directed by Stacey Lee, and produced by Boardwalk Pictures ('Welcome to Wrexham', 'aka Charlie Sheen') and Hyperobject Industries ('Don't Look Up', 'Stormbound'). Executive producers include Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for Hyperobject Industries, Andrew Fried, Lana Barkin, Jordan Wynn and Dane Lillegard for Boardwalk Pictures, William Crouse and Stacey Lee for Lovely Days, Jennings Brown for Nocturne, and Brett Neichin.
The project joins Hulu's documentary programming slate, including 'Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke,' 'Betrayal: Dirty Secrets,' 'The Swan: Behind the Mirror,' and 'Swipe Right on the Devil.'
Photo Credit: Boardwalk Pictures
Photo Credit: Boardwalk Pictures
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