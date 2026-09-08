GO DEEP: THE DESEAN JACKSON STORY to Premiere on Prime Video

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Prime Video announced a September 24 premiere date and released the official trailer and key art for Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story. From Adam McKay's HyperObject Industries, Scott Jay Kaplan, and writer/director Mandon Lovett, the feature-length documentary is built from an extraordinary archive—thousands of hours of raw home video footage shot across 35 years by DeSean's older brother Byron, a talented football player in his own right who spent two years on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad before walking away from the game to pursue his true passion: filmmaking. What Byron captured, day after day, year after year, is far more than a football story. It is an intimate, unfiltered portrait of a father and his two sons—their bond, their sacrifices, their conflicts, and their shared pursuit of a better life. Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story will premiere September 24, exclusively on Prime Video, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The documentary is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Bill Jackson saw football as the way out—a path that would put his family on the map and provide the life he never had but always dreamed of. He poured everything into that belief, pushing his sons with an intensity that was equal parts love and obsession. Bill was a tireless advocate for his boys, but also a polarizing figure—clashing with coaches, alienating front offices, and dividing opinions at every level.

Byron Jackson shared his father's passion for football but not his singular vision for what the game could provide. After stepping away from professional football, Byron picked up a camera and turned it on his younger brother DeSean, documenting his journey from Pop Warner prodigy to college standout to NFL star. The result is a level of access and authenticity that is unmatched—not polished, after-the-fact recollections, but real life unfolding in real time, captured by someone who lived it alongside his brother.

DeSean Jackson, undersized and overlooked at almost every stop, carried the full weight of his father's dream. From the day Bill told his youngest son to 'think NFL,' DeSean's trajectory was set. His electrifying talent announced itself early—a 2004 state championship at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, an All-American career at the University of California, Berkeley, and a 15-year NFL career that established him as one of the most dynamic playmakers of his generation. His time in the league included stops with the Eagles, Commanders, Buccaneers, Raiders, Ravens, and the Rams, amassing 641 catches and scoring 66 career touchdowns, including four on punt returns. He remains the only player in NFL history to deliver a walk-off touchdown on a punt return (2010 vs. the New York Giants) and holds the NFL record for most career touchdowns of 60+ yards with 26. Today, Jackson is the head football coach of the Delaware State Hornets in the MEAC, writing a new chapter on his own terms.

But Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story is not a highlight reel. Controversy, difficult choices, and the complicated realities of growing up under enormous pressure are woven throughout this deeply personal film, which revisits DeSean's decision-making as a teenager, a college student, and a man finding his way in adulthood. At its heart, this is a story about what a family will endure—and what it will risk—in pursuit of the American Dream.

Presented by Prime Video Sports, Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story is a Cover Story and HyperObject Industries production, in association with JacksonOneMedia. The film is written and directed by Mandon Lovett; executive produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman of HyperObject Industries, Byron Jackson, DeSean Jackson, and J.M. Harper; and produced by Scott Kaplan and Emmet McDermott of Cover Story.

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