GAME OF THRONES Season 8 Soundtrack Now Available

WaterTower Music has released GAME OF THRONES (Music from the HBO Series) Season 8 - the soundtrack from the final season of the award-winning HBO series. The album features music by Emmy® Award-winning and Grammy® Award-nominated composer Ramin Djawadi (Westworld, Iron Man, Jack Ryan, Pacific Rim), and is available for sale digitally and for streaming today, with a Double CD scheduled for release scheduled for July 19 and a vinyl release later this year. Listen here!



The GAME OF THRONES (Music from the HBO Series) Season 8 soundtrack has been released in time for the conclusion of the 8th and final season of GAME OF THRONES and is now available for digital purchase and streaming. The track listing is as follows:Among the album's 32 tracks, fans will find Djawadi's 9-minute opus "The Night King", as well as an instrumental version of the emotional ballad "Jenny of Oldstones". "The Night King" theme debuted during a pivotal moment in the epic battle episode "The Long Night".



"The Night King" went viral immediately after premiering on the show and dominated a top two spot onBillboard's Top TV Songs chart for the month of April 2019with 2.2 million streams. Within days, "The Night King" reached the top 4 most downloaded songs on iTunes and the top 18 most watched videos on Youtube and dropped the jaws of audiences and critics alike. Nerdist described the song as "a series highlight...Djawadi's finest on the show", while Indiewire proclaimed that Djawadi "really outdid himself here with the soaring, searching score that gave the episode its own unique flavor while also selling its most emotional beats."



The album also features a new arrangement of "The Rains of Castamere" from Ramin and Serj Tankian. Tankian, best known as the lead vocalist of System of a Down, is an accomplished poet, songwriter, visual artist, activist, and composer. In 2017, Serj did a guest appearance at the GAME OF THRONES Live Concert Experience performing this arrangement.



"The music for season eight concludes the story arc of Game of Thrones," explained Djawadi. "Though it's tough to say goodbye to the series, I hope this soundtrack transports THE LISTENER back to the world of Westeros. It's been such an honor to be a part of this incredible show for the past eight years."

Main Title The Rains of Castamere performed by Ramin Djawadi & Serj Tankian Arrival at Winterfell Flight of Dragons Heir to the Throne Jenny of Oldstones A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms The Battle of Winterfell The Dead are Already Here Battle for the Skies The Long Night Pt. 1 The Long Night Pt. 2 The Night King Dead Before the Dawn Not Today Farewell Outside the Gates The Bells The Last War Into the Fire For Cersei Believe Stay a Thousand Years Nothing Else Matters Master of War Be with Me The Iron Throne Break the Wheel You Have a Choice The White Book The Last of the Starks A Song of Ice and Fire

HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO's global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sexand the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, TRUE BLOOD and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories, and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world, online in the US at http://store.hbo.com, and at the HBO retail hub, the HBO Shop®, located at 42nd and 6th Avenue in New York City.





