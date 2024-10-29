GALAXY QUEST Celebrates 25th Anniversary With 4K Ultra HD Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved sci-fi comedy classic GALAXY QUEST as it arrives for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD™ December 3, 2024 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Featuring an out-of-this-world, all-star cast including Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Enrico Colantoni, Daryl Mitchell, Justin Long, Missi Pyle, and Rainn Wilson, this rollicking send-up of sci-fi fanaticism is as funny TODAY as when it premiered in theatres 25 years ago on December 25, 1999.

Newly remastered under the supervision of director Dean Parisot, GALAXY QUEST is presented in 4K Ultra HD with spectacular Dolby Vision® and HDR-10, as well as with Dolby Atmos® sound for the most immersive home viewing experience. For its 25th anniversary, the film will be available in a nationwide release and a Limited-Edition SteelBook®, both of which offer access to a Digital copy of the film and over 90 minutes of new and legacy bonus content, including a new Filmmaker Focus with director Dean Parisot reflecting on the film and its enduring popularity. The 25th-anniversary release also includes the previously created Thermian language track.

Bonus content:

Filmmaker Focus with director Dean Parisot—NEW!

Historical Documents: The Story of Galaxy Quest

·Never Give Up, Never Surrender: The Intrepid Crew of the NSEA Protector

·By Grabthar's Hammer, What Amazing Effects

·Alien School: Creating the Thermian Race

·Actors in Space

·Sigourney Weaver Raps

·Deleted Scenes

·Theatrical Trailer

Synopsis

Years after cancellation, the stars of the television series Galaxy Quest cling to their careers. When a distressed interstellar race mistakes the show for “historical documents,” lead actor Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen) and his crew of has-beens are unwittingly recruited to save the alien race from a genocidal warlord. Featuring an all-star ensemble, including Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell, Justin Long and Rainn Wilson, GALAXY QUEST is a hilarious adventure that boldly goes where no comedy has gone before.​

