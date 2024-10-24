G Flip, Sasha Colby, and & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Season 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World of Wonder has revealed the superstar special guest lineup and official trailer for the brand new season of Drag Race Down Under, premiering Friday November 1st, only on WOW Presents Plus in the US, New Zealand and select territories worldwide.

The extra special guest judges joining new host Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson on this season include singing sensation G Flip, Season 15 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Sasha Colby, actor and New Zealand singer Ladyhawke, media personality Sophie Monk, popstar Peach PRC, and actor Matt Okine.

This is also the first time in Drag Race herstory that Down Under queens will be mentoring Down Under queens. Past winners Isis Avis Loren (Season 3), Spankie Jackzon (Season 2) and Kita Mean (Season 1); as well as Logie-nominated Kween Kong (Season 2, RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars), Anita Wigl’t (Season 2 and Canada vs. The World) and more on board.

The ten talented new queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for a cash prize and the title of “Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar” in the brand new season hosted by global icon, Michelle Visage.

The Stan Original Series Drag Race Down Under is an 8x60’ World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros. International Production New Zealand for Stan in Australia, WOW Presents Plus everywhere else. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. Cailah Scobie (Stan), Alicia Brown (Stan), Pip Rubira (WB), Nick Tanner (Passion) also serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution distributes the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW’s distribution strategy.

Season 4 of Drag Race Down Under will premiere Friday, November 1st on WOW Presents Plus. Watch the trailer below.

