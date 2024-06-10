Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala to Honor Rita Moreno, Paul Mescal and Quentin Tarantino

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has announced details of its annual fundraising gala, to be held on October 19, 2024. The Academy Museum Gala will celebrate the acclaimed museum’s third anniversary and will honor Academy Award-nominated actor Paul Mescal; Academy Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Rita Moreno; and two-time Academy Award-winning and six-time Academy Award-nominated writer and director Quentin Tarantino.

The evening will help raise vital funds to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K– 12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the public and the local community of Los Angeles. Supported by Rolex, the official watch partner and founding supporter of the Academy Museum, the Gala is being co-chaired by Academy Museum Trustee, physician, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Dr. Eric Esrailian; Academy Award-nominated actress, producer, director, and activist Salma Hayek Pinault; Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman; Academy Museum Trustee and actress, director, producer, and activist Eva Longoria; and Academy Museum Founding Supporter, Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award winner, and actor, filmmaker, and studio founder Tyler Perry.

“The Academy Museum Gala celebrates the power, global impact, and indelible importance of cinema, and I am thrilled we can gather for a fourth year and honor these three amazing artists—Rita Moreno, Quentin Tarantino, and Paul Mescal—whose groundbreaking achievements, filmmaking influence, and demonstrated versatility will continue to inspire generations of artists and filmmakers,” said incoming Academy Museum Director and President, Amy Homma. “We are profoundly grateful to Rolex for their continued support of the museum and cinema worldwide, our co-chairs Dr. Eric Esrailian, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria, and Tyler Perry for hosting this special evening."

The three awards presented at this year's Academy Museum Gala reflect the museum’s continued mission to advance the understanding, celebration, and preservation of film and to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema. The awards presented at this year’s gala include:

The Vantage Award, presented to Paul Mescal, honoring an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.

The Icon Award, presented to Rita Moreno, celebrating an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact.

The Luminary Award, presented to Quentin Tarantino, given to an artist whose singular contributions have expanded the creative possibilities of cinema.

The 2024 Academy Gala Host Committee includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo, Jon Bernthal, Orlando Bloom, Sterling K. Brown, Ruth E. Carter, Jon M. Chu, Kieran Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Ariana DeBose, Colman Domingo, Winston Duke, Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons, Cynthia Erivo, Emerald Fennell, Sally Field, Nicholas Galitzine, Jennifer Garner, Ariana Grande, Ludwig Göransson, Regina Hall, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Cord Jefferson, Dwayne Johnson, Rashida Jones, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Jessica Lange, Jude Law, Jennifer Lawrence, Greta Lee, Demi Moore, Niecy Nash-Betts, Josh O'Connor, Ke Huy Quan, Questlove, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eddie Redmayne, Saoirse Ronan, Meg Ryan, Celine Song, Denis Villeneuve, Lulu Wang, Jeffrey Wright, Letitia Wright, Steven Yeun and Hans Zimmer.

The 2023 Academy Museum Gala honored Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Sofia Coppola. The 2022 Academy Museum Gala honored Julia Roberts, Miky Lee, Sir Steve McQueen, and Tilda Swinton. The 2021 Academy Museum Opening Gala honored Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren as well as Academy Museum Campaign Leaders Annette Bening, Bob Iger, and Tom Hanks.

Additional details about the gala will be announced in the coming months.

About the Academy Museum

The Academy Museum is the largest museum in the United States devoted to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking. The museum advances the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives, and collections. Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Renzo Piano, the museum's campus contains the restored and revitalized historic Saban Building—formerly known as the May Company building (1939)—and a soaring spherical addition. Together, these buildings contain 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state-of-the-art theaters, the Shirley Temple Education Studio, and beautiful public spaces that are free and open to the public. These include: The Walt Disney Company Piazza and the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby, which houses the Spielberg Family Gallery, Academy Museum Store, and Fanny’s restaurant and café. The Academy Museum exhibition galleries and store are open six days a week from 10am to 6pm and are closed on Tuesdays and Christmas Day.

Photo credtis: Paul Mescal, photo by Christian Tierny; Rita Moreno, photo by Mark Hill; Quentin Tarantino, photo by Art Streiber.

Comments