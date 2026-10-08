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First Look at MISTY GREEN Featuring Rosalind Eleazar and Adam Driver

The film follows a stalled actress fighting for her second act in a gritty dramedy written and directed by Chris Rock.

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First Look at MISTY GREEN Featuring Rosalind Eleazar and Adam Driver

A24 has released an exclusive first look at MISTY GREEN, the new film written and directed by Chris Rock, featuring Rosalind Eleazar, Daniel Kaluuya, Adam Driver, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, and Chris Rock. The film is described as fearless, urgent, and unapologetically honest.

Years after her Hollywood breakthrough, a talented actress whose career has stalled fights for her second act.

MISTY GREEN is set to arrive in theaters October 9.

Starring

Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, Chris Rock

Written and Directed By

Chris Rock

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