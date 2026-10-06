Chris Rock Talks Reuniting With Adam Sandler for GROWN UPS 3 on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Chris Rock sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about reuniting with Adam Sandler and the returning cast for Grown Ups 3, giving NBC's late-night audience an early look at the sequel's production. Rock discussed what it was like coming back together with the ensemble for another round of the franchise, offering details on the dynamic of the cast reassembling for the new installment.

Beyond the Sandler reunion, Rock spoke about his own film Misty Green, where he is taking on the roles of writer, director and actor. The conversation gave Fallon's audience insight into Rock's hands-on involvement with the project, with Rock walking through what it meant to manage all three responsibilities on set.

Rock also brought a lighter moment to the sit-down, recounting his experience being on a float during the Knicks Championship parade. The anecdote offered a personal, offbeat detail from Rock's recent life outside of his film work, rounding out a conversation that moved between career updates and anecdotal storytelling.

The appearance covered a mix of Rock's upcoming screen work and personal experiences, with the Grown Ups 3 discussion and the Misty Green details standing out as the most substantial career updates shared during the segment.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 17 Hrs 14 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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