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Chris Rock Talks Reuniting With Adam Sandler for GROWN UPS 3 on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The comedian also described riding a float during the Knicks championship parade.

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Chris Rock sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about reuniting with Adam Sandler and the returning cast for Grown Ups 3, giving NBC's late-night audience an early look at the sequel's production. Rock discussed what it was like coming back together with the ensemble for another round of the franchise, offering details on the dynamic of the cast reassembling for the new installment.

Beyond the Sandler reunion, Rock spoke about his own film Misty Green, where he is taking on the roles of writer, director and actor. The conversation gave Fallon's audience insight into Rock's hands-on involvement with the project, with Rock walking through what it meant to manage all three responsibilities on set.

Rock also brought a lighter moment to the sit-down, recounting his experience being on a float during the Knicks Championship parade. The anecdote offered a personal, offbeat detail from Rock's recent life outside of his film work, rounding out a conversation that moved between career updates and anecdotal storytelling.

The appearance covered a mix of Rock's upcoming screen work and personal experiences, with the Grown Ups 3 discussion and the Misty Green details standing out as the most substantial career updates shared during the segment.

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