Finn Wolfhard’s HELL OF A SUMMER Slasher Film Sets Digital Debut

NEON will release Billy Bryk and Finn Wolfhard’s (Stranger Things) directorial debut, HELL OF A SUMMER, available for digital purchase and rental at home beginning on April 22. The Blu-ray and DVD release will follow on July 8th. All formats for purchase will include special bonus features, including feature commentary with Billy Bryk, Finn Wolfhard, and Fred Hechinger, a blooper reel, a fireside chat, and much more.

Blending the suspense of classic horror with the irreverence of coming-of-age comedy, HELL OF A SUMMER brings a fresh perspective to the summer camp horror genre. Dubbed Friday the 13th meets Wet Hot American Summer, the film nods to the classics while carving its own path.

The film follows Jason Hotchberg (Hechinger), a 24-year-old camp counselor who feels out of touch with his teenage co-workers. What he doesn’t know is that a masked killer is lurking on the campgrounds, brutally picking counselors off one by one.

The film features an ensemble cast of rising stars including Fred Hechinger (Gladiator 2, Nickel Boys), Abby Quinn (Knock at the Cabin, Landline), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Warfare, Reservation Dogs), Pardis Saremi (Death and Other Details) alongside Wolfhard and Bryk.

