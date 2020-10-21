Filmmaker Muta'ali Brings Signature Storytelling to ABC News With Special TURNING POINT Presentation on NIGHTLINE

Black mothers are three to five times more likely to die during childbirth than white mothers.

Black mothers are three to five times more likely to die during childbirth than white mothers. ABC News announced today, filmmaker Muta'Ali will bring his signature storytelling to the network with a special "Turning Point" presentation on "Nightline," teaming up with an all-female lineup of producers for an intimate portrait of the disparity in maternal mortality affecting the Black community. On Friday, Oct. 23 (12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT), "Hear Her Voice" will explore the personal stories behind these alarming and disproportionate rates of childbirth related deaths, and the fight for accountability in the medical world. Muta'Ali's body of work includes directing features "Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn" and "Life's Essentials with Ruby Dee."

"Black women in my life have given way more than could ever be returned to them. They have been unending sources of almost ALL THAT I need to grow," said Muta'Ali. "I'm proud to have created this piece with the brilliant producers at ABC News 'Nightline.' As a filmmaker, I feel honored to attempt to take us closer to honoring Black women in a way we all know is right and potentially life-saving."

"After the past month of special 'Turning Point' reports, there are still so many more stories of systemic racism to tell," said Steven Baker, executive producer of "Nightline." "I'm excited and grateful Muta'Ali said yes to collaborating with us to artfully tell these deeply personal stories of loss."

In "Hear Her Voice," viewers will come to know Arika Trim-who worked on affordable health care issues-and Cordielle Street-a journalist and producer-as their families and friends grapple with how what should have been a moment of joyous celebration turned into one of devastating loss. National experts and activists in Black maternal health give context to how this crisis facing Black women in this country has unfolded and what can be done to help solve it. The special "Turning Point" will be an intimate portrait of the real lives behind the numbers that show the glaring health disparities Black mothers experience. It will be available on demand and on Hulu beginning Saturday, Oct. 24, and re-air periodically on ABC News Live this weekend.

"It's rare that we have the opportunity to partner and showcase work from a feature documentarian whose storytelling is so beautifully constructed in its powerful reflections of people who are too often rendered invisible," said Marie Nelson, SVP of Integrated Content Strategy, ABC News. "From the first frame, Muta'Ali's work stops you in your tracks and is a testament to our effort to examine systemic racism as it is really lived and experienced, and present our audience access to an even wider array of diverse storytellers."

"Turning Point" is an ongoing series of special reports produced by "Nightline" to examine the racial reckoning sweeping the nation and whether it leads to lasting reconciliation. Stories have included a three-part series that gave a wide-ranging look at reparations, police officers who are working to mend the relationship between communities and law enforcement, an in-depth look at communities and individuals confronting their respective racist pasts, the work of progressive prosecutors working to reform the criminal justice system, and more.

