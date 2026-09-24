Felsmann + Tiley Release PROTOMENSCH REINTERPRETATIONS #1

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

German synth-duo Felsmann + Tiley have released the first instalment of their 'Protomensch (Deluxe)' project, 'Reinterpretations #1', via Embassy One.

Rather than a conventional remix package, the series sees Felsmann + Tiley invite a carefully curated cast of contemporary artists from across neo-classical, melodic techno, electronic pop, ambient and leftfield club music to reinterpret tracks from their 'Protomensch' album. The first instalment features French ambient producer Lysten, acclaimed melodic techno producer Echonomist, Swiss producer Sensu and internationally renowned melodic house duo Silver Panda.

Sonically, 'Reinterpretations #1' sees Felsmann + Tiley return to their roots. The album was built around synth-led compositions and cinematic textures, but this first instalment brings the club firmly back into focus. Talking on the reworks, the duo explain: 'We started out as electronic dance music producers and DJs, and that history doesn't disappear just because we're now limiting ourselves to synth-only compositions. For this remix EP, we specifically invited three artists to bring the drums back. The result is a reminder that our former DNA still runs through even the most stripped-back version of a song, and that adding drums back in can reveal as much about the original as removing them did.'

Opening the EP, Silver Panda's remix of 'Open Fields' begins with longing vocals before a club-ready beat bursts through and drives the melody forward, keeping the suspense and emotion of the original while steering it somewhere new. Next, Echonomist turns 'God Is Lonelier' into an atmospheric slow-burn, building with patience and control and shifting in directions that are as unsettling as they are intricate. Moreover, warped vocals, heavy synths and a relentless beat power Sensu's take on 'Always You', a bold, eccentric reimagining of one of the album's key tracks. Lysten's remix of 'Warum' then closes the EP on a melancholic note, slowing the tempo and building the atmosphere to offer a moment of clarity after a run of bass-driven reworks.

The series continues with 'Reinterpretations #2' on October 22nd, featuring reworks of 'Memory', 'Reset' and 'Open Fields' from composer and producer Meredi, Argentinian composer and producer Sofi Paez, and masked neo-classical pianist Lambert. Jamie Irrepressible, the visionary songwriter behind The Irrepressibles, then shares a reinterpretation of 'Seeker' as a standalone single on November 5th, before 'Reinterpretations #3' completes the series on November 20th with Meredi's 'Memory', Jamie Irrepressible's 'Seeker' and a studio session version of 'Open Fields'.

To mark the release, Felsmann + Tiley will perform two special live dates: 22nd November at the Purcell Room in London, UK, and 25th November at Kantine am Berghain in Berlin, Germany.

'Protomensch' drew support from Clash, Under the Radar, The Big Takeover, and Numéro Netherlands. The duo's work has also been championed by influential tastemakers including the late Andrew Weatherall, who featured them on his NTS show, and esteemed music supervisor Michel Gaubert, who included their music in a set for Acne Studios. With 'Protomensch (Deluxe)', Felsmann + Tiley offer a fresh perspective on their own music across three chapters.

Protomensch Reinterpretations #1 Tracklist

1. Open Fields (Silver Panda Remix)

2. God Is Lonelier (Echonomist Remix)

3. Always You (Sensu Remix)

4. Warum (Lysten Remix)

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 15 Hrs 01 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link