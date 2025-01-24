Fandango Introduces Round-Up Feature To Support Boys & Girls Clubs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fandango has announced the launch of a new Round-Up feature that will allow users to round up their movie ticket purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the balance to community philanthropic organizations.

Over the next year, Fandango will raise funds for Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help further the organization’s mission of empowering young people to reach their full potential, while also creating moviegoing experiences and screening events that benefit Boys & Girls Club members. Every year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America serves more than 3 million kids and teens in communities nationwide by providing safe spaces, mentorship, and life-enhancing programs.

“We are excited to give Fandango users a new way to make a positive impact in our communities through their passion for movies, whether they’re rounding-up their ticket purchase for an award-contending indie film or the next blockbuster,” said Will McIntosh, President, Fandango. “By collaborating with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we’ll not only be able to support the critical work they do in providing safe spaces for millions of young people, we also hope to bring the joy of moviegoing to thousands of Club members over the next year and perhaps even inspire the next generation of filmmakers.”

“At Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we wholeheartedly believe in the boundless potential of every young person," said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement. “Fandango's round-up program offers moviegoers a simple yet impactful way to become active participants in THE VILLAGE that nurtures the growth and success of America's youth. By rounding up their ticket purchases, moviegoers directly empower our Clubs to provide vital programs and services that unlock the incredible potential within each child.”

In addition to donating funds raised through its Round-Up feature to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Fandango plans to give Boys & Girls Clubs of America access to free moviegoing experiences throughout the year and host multiple movie screening events across the country.

Fandango’s Round-Up fundraising initiative represents the company’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and harnessing the collective power of entertainment for good. The round-up feature is available now on Fandango’s website and mobile app.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home (previously Vudu), the on-demand streaming service offering the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X.

