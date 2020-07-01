FRANK SERPICO Director, HOME BEFORE DARK Composer, and PEACE OFFICER Filmmakers Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Nathan Lanier, the composer for HOME BEFORE DARK, Antonino D'Ambrosio, the director of FRANK SERPICO, and the PEACE OFFICER filmmakers are Tom Needham's guests this Thursday on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

Nathan Lanier is the composer for Apple TV+'s series HOME BEFORE DARK. Nathan's score features a Youth Choir throughout the season.

HOME BEFORE DARK is inspired by Hilde Lysiak, an American child journalist who publishes a hometown newspaper and is the youngest member of the Society of Professional Journalists. When she was just 9 years old, Lysiak got the scoop on a murder case hours before her competition. 'Crazy Rich Asians' director Jon M. Chu directed the pilot and is Executive Producer on the series.

Also on the program is acclaimed writer/director Antonino D'Ambrosio, who is known for his politically-charged documentaries and books. He is recognized for the documentary 'Frank Serpico' and 'Johnny Cash's Bitter Tears.' The film 'Frank Serpico' tells the real story of Serpico, the NYPD's most-famous whistleblower, whose life was portrayed by Al Pacino in the classic Sidney Lumet film. 'Johnny Cash's Bitter Tears' tells THE STORY BEHIND Johnny Cash's lost Native American-themed concept album.

Peace Officer is a documentary about the increasingly militarized state of American police as told through the story of William "Dub" Lawrence, a former sheriff who established one of Utah's first SWAT teams, only to see that same unit kill his son-in-law in a controversial standoff 30 years later. The film is directed by Brad Barber and Scott Christopherson.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Jim Breuer, Cheech & Chong, Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, William H. Macy, John Debney, Howard Shore, Kurtis Blow and Ralph Macchio.

