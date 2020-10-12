FOX Sports and Samsung's Exclusive 5G Smartphone Experience Lets Fans Control the MLB Action

Exclusively for 5G-enabled smartphones.

During the NLCS presented by Camping World and World Series, FOX Sports' 25th season of MLB Postseason coverage features the Fox Sports 5G View Powered by Samsung, a brand-new bonus app experience exclusively for 5G-enabled smartphones. This innovative collaboration between the two brands, in the heart of the massive October sports calendar, delivers a custom design experience for Android users, including:

Interactive video-player: Empowers the viewer to be the director, with the ability to rotate around the action and zoom in/out during live games for a closer look at plays at the plate, down-the-line hits or a fastball right on the corner

Multi-view feature: Offers five unique camera angles from around the diamond

Highlights: Updated throughout the game to let fans re-live game-changing moments for players and teams in their quest for the trophy

Rewind: Fans can rewind back up to 3 minutes during live games -- an opportunity for a second look at an important inning or sequence

FOX Sports' robust standard number of MLB Postseason broadcast cameras are complemented by more than 90 additional proprietary cameras inside of Globe Life Park at Arlington, home to the NLCS and World Series. These specialized cameras capture the game's critical moments from a multitude of new angles and feed the advanced 5G View experience functionality.

"After recently reimagining the Fox Sports app, we're thrilled to work with Samsung to add this exclusive 5G smartphone experience for the NLCS and World Series," said David Katz, EVP and Head of Digital, FOX Sports. "During these unique times for fans, we have an immense opportunity to get them closer to the action with impactful, creative solutions during some of our biggest moments. This collaboration combines the best of Fox Sports production and mobile user innovation for the fan of the present and future."

Viewers can access Fox Sports 5G View Powered by Samsung through the recently redesigned Fox Sports app, after service provider authentication. It's available now on 5G-enabled Android smartphone devices, including the new Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S20 FE via the Google Play Store. Fans can also connect the streaming experience to television using SAMSUNG SMART VIEW.

View More TV Stories Related Articles