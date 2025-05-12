FOX Orders MEMORY OF A KILLER Series About Hitman Facing Alzheimer's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FOX Entertainment has ordered the dramatic thriller Memory of a Killer for the 2025-2026 season. Inspired by the 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer (La Memoire Du Tueur), Memory of a Killer is a dramatic thriller about a hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer’s.

Losing your memory is a devastating hammer blow for anyone, but for Angelo Ledda, the stakes couldn’t be higher. His hit man job would be perilous enough, but there’s an added pressure. Angelo lives two totally separate lives — fearsome NYC hitman and sleepy upstate Cooperstown photocopier salesman and father. Having built and maintained a brick wall between his two worlds, Angelo has seamlessly juggled and compartmentalized for years. But now that’s all about to change. Because Alzheimer’s is a foe he can’t outrun, and he knows too well how this ends, as his older brother is already lost to the condition.

Angelo is exceptionally resourceful and talented, the best of the best. But he’s about to be tested like never before — and now every minute counts. This is only made more difficult when he discovers that his wife’s recent death may not have been an accident. So, when someone comes after his daughter — who is pregnant — it’s clear THE WALL between his lives has been breached. Angelo must stop whoever’s coming for his family by searching his past hits for clues, and the list is very long. Now Angelo must hunt down his mortal enemy while continuing to carry out hits without giving away his diagnosis and still MAKING IT home in time to cook dinner for his daughter. Memory of a Killer is a redemptive story about a man who is losing his memory but gaining a conscience. Because Angelo knows he must stop history from repeating itself and save his family — before he forgets the past.

Memory of a Killer is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. The series is from Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone, who executive produce alongside Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

