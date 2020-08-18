FOUR STANLEY CUP FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS PRESENTED TODAY ON NBCSN, BEGINNING AT 2:30 P.M. ET

NBC Sports presents four Stanley Cup First Round

NBC Sports presents four Stanley Cup First Round matchups today on NBCSN, highlighted by a primetime matchup in which the New York Islanders can sweep the (3) Washington Capitals and become the first team to advance to the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 4 at 8 p.m. ET.Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winning goal in Game 3 to win 2-1 and force the Capitals to the brink of elimination.

Today's coverage begins with Game 4 between the (1) Philadelphia Flyers, who hold a 2-1 series lead, and the (8) Montreal Canadiens at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Carter Hart registered 23 saves in goal to lead the Flyers to a 1-0 shutout victory in Game 3. A 30-minute edition of NHL LIVE will begin the day's coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Coverage shifts to the HUB city of Edmonton at 5:30 p.m. ET, when the (6) Calgary Flames face the (3) Dallas Stars in a crucial Game 5, with the series tied at two games apiece. Joe Pavelski scored a hat trick for the Stars in the Game 4 overtime 5-4 win.

The (1) Vegas Golden Knights will look to clinch the series and eliminate the (8) Chicago Blackhawks in Game 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. On Sunday, the Blackhawks avoided the series sweep, defeating the Golden Knights 3-1, behind 48 saves by goaltender Corey Crawford.

Liam McHugh will host today and tonight's studio coverage alongside studio analysts Keith Jones and Anson Carter.

Earlier today, Hockey Culture debuted an interview with Minnesota Wild forward J.T. Brown as part of the initiative, led by Anson Carter, dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to the sport of hockey. Highlighted topics that Carter and Brown discuss are the sport's reaction to Brown's demonstration during the national anthem three years as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning and how Brown is working with Wild teammate Matt Dumba on the "Rebuild Minnesota" project.

Hockey Culture launched last week and premiered interviews with Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves and Arizona Coyotes President & CEO Xavier Gutierrez.

Yesterday, NBC Sports announced start times for tomorrow's 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule on NBCSN, featuring five matchups.

Today's NHL schedule on NBCSN is below:

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Commentators Tues., Aug. 18 NHL Live NBCSN 2:30 p.m. Liam McHugh, Keith Jones Game 4 - (1) Philadelphia vs. (8) Montreal NBCSN 3 p.m. Gord Miller, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher Game 5 - (6) Calgary vs. (3) Dallas NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire Game 4 - (3) Washington vs. (6) N.Y. Islanders NBCSN 8 p.m. John Forslund, Brian Boucher Game 5 - (8) Chicago vs. (1) Vegas NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Mike 'Doc' Emrick, Pierre McGuire Wed., Aug. 19 Game 5 - (7) Columbus vs. (2) Tampa Bay NBCSN 12 p.m. TBD Game 5 - (5) Carolina vs. (4) Boston NBCSN 4 p.m. TBD Game 5 - (7) Arizona vs. (2) Colorado* NBCSN 6:30 p.m. TBD Game 5 - (8) Montreal vs. (1) Philadelphia NBCSN 8 p.m. TBD Game 5 - (5) Vancouver vs. (4) St. Louis NBCSN 10:30 p.m. TBD

*NHL Network will air the game in its entirety

