FOLLOWED is Available on VOD Today

A social media influencer visits one of the most haunted hotels in America.

When aspiring social media influencer "DropTheMike" is offered a lucrative sponsorship to grow his channel, he's joined by his video crew on a visit to one of the most haunted hotels in America, where he'll give his audience a horrific night of thrill-seeking the likes of which they have never seen before. What begins as a fun investigative challenge including the infamous Elevator Ritual quickly descends into a personal hell of true evil, begging the timely question: how far would you go to pursue internet fame?

FOLLOWED is inspired by real events at the Hotel Cecil in downtown Los Angeles, and is part of a growing list of "Screen-Life" films - films whose stories are told by way of a computer screen recording. The award-winning feature is the first horror film to do so entirely through a series of YouTube-like vlogs.

The film stars Matthew Solomon (HBO's "Ballers") as "DropTheMike," John Savage (The Last Full Measure; The Deer Hunter), Sam Valentine, Caitlin Grace, Tim Drier, and Kelsey Griswold. It was directed by Antoine Le, written by Todd Klick and produced by Matthew Ryan Brewbaker, each making their feature debuts. Executive producers include J. Todd Harris, Thomas Pettinelli, Greg Berlant and Gregory Adkins as well as Grant Cramer, Richard Barner, Chad Doher and Wendy Moore from Global View Entertainment. Followed is a Viscape Arts and Branded Pictures Entertainment co-production.

"We couldn't be more excited to be launching our new distribution shingle with the acquisition and release of Followed, a truly innovative take on the genre featuring a group of extremely talented young actors," said Global View President Grant Cramer. "The film examines our current obsession with online fame and notoriety at any cost while devolving into bone chilling tension and horror."

Watch a preview here:

