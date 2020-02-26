FIRST WIVES CLUB Will Get a Season Two on BET Plus

Variety reports that "First Wives Club" has been renewed for season two on BET Plus.

"Tracy Oliver's 'First Wives Club' has been hugely successful on BET Plus, served as one of our signature originals at launch and helped us quickly become the largest African American focused SVOD service," said Devin Griffin, general manager of BET Plus. "Our subscribers loved season one and are eagerly awaiting season two."

The first season followed best friends Ari, Hazel, and Bree as they reunited to help each other through rough patches in their lives. Tired of always being the ones to make sacrifices, they vowed to prioritize their friendship and have more fun. Along the way, the women learned that as long as they have each other, there's nothing they can't do.

"I'm overwhelmed by all the love and support the first season has received from our audience. I'm beyond excited to work with BET and this amazing, hilarious cast on a second season! Let the hijinks and shenanigans begin," said creator Tracy Oliver.

Read the original story on Variety.





