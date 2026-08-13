THE PAPER Season 2 Trailer Teases Ned's New Journalistic Crusade

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TODAY shared the first trailer for season two of THE PAPER, the Peacock mockumentary comedy that follows the staff of the Toledo Truth Teller as they attempt to keep the struggling paper afloat. The new footage shows the newsroom back in motion, with the documentary crew capturing the daily chaos of a publication trying to prove its relevance.

The series comes from the team behind THE OFFICE, with the same documentary crew that once chronicled Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch now turning its cameras on the historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it. According to prior coverage, season two picks up after the Truth Teller sweeps the Ohio Journalism Awards, with staffer Ned searching for his next journalistic crusade, a pursuit that ends up targeting a local private club and putting the paper's future at risk.

The new season also digs into the staff's evolving relationships, as Ned and Mare try to work out their attraction to one another, Esmeralda struggles to find her footing at the paper, and the rest of the newsroom staff gradually mature into more capable reporters. The trailer offers glimpses of that ensemble dynamic as the Truth Teller staff juggles ambition, office politics, and the pressures of putting out a paper under constant scrutiny.

All episodes of THE PAPER season two are set to premiere September 9 on Peacock. THE PAPER Season 2 to Premiere on Peacock With New Trailer detailed the show's key art and premiere plans ahead of this latest trailer drop.

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